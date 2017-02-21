SEC delivers $100,000 check for LSU e...

SEC delivers $100,000 check for LSU employees impacted by flood

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE University officials say the Southeastern Conference has given LSU $100,000 to assist university employees impacted by August's historic flooding. A statement from the university said the donation was made to the LSU Employee Assistance Fund, which was established by LSU President F. King Alexander in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New mayors request 6 hr justice 2
Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07) Wed Pussylicker1 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
Hispanic tax filers Feb 21 Why 3
black livers matter (Jul '16) Feb 20 blue devil 12
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Feb 20 blue devil 34
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Feb 20 dieselgypsy 108
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,697 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC