SEC delivers $100,000 check for LSU employees impacted by flood
BATON ROUGE University officials say the Southeastern Conference has given LSU $100,000 to assist university employees impacted by August's historic flooding. A statement from the university said the donation was made to the LSU Employee Assistance Fund, which was established by LSU President F. King Alexander in August.
