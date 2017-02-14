Scotlandville Magnet High junior arrested after being found with gun during random drug search

A junior at Scotlandville Magnet High School was arrested Monday after being found with a handgun during a random drug search. The School Drug Task Force, with assistance from the East Baton Rouge Constable K9 division, conducted a random drug search at Scotlandville Magnet High, located at 9870 Scotland Ave., at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Monday, February 13. An 11th grade student was found to be in possession of a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.