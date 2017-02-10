Report: Labrador mix displaced after Baton Rouge flood finds new home with Cleveland Browns player
A lovable Labrador retriever mix displaced after the August flood in Baton Rouge has found happiness with his new owner, a player for the Cleveland Browns, according to a report. Browns linebacker Joe Schobert and his girlfriend, Megan McDonnell, adopted Loui after the Labrador/terrier/Great Dane mix was relocated from Baton Rouge after the flood, Sports Illustrated reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 5
|memphisbelle1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC