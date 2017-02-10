Report: Labrador mix displaced after Baton Rouge flood finds new home with Cleveland Browns player

A lovable Labrador retriever mix displaced after the August flood in Baton Rouge has found happiness with his new owner, a player for the Cleveland Browns, according to a report. Browns linebacker Joe Schobert and his girlfriend, Megan McDonnell, adopted Loui after the Labrador/terrier/Great Dane mix was relocated from Baton Rouge after the flood, Sports Illustrated reported.

