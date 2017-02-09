Report: Couple rescues worker badly burned in Phillips 66 pipeline blaze
A firefighter searches near a Phillips 66 pipeline fire in Paradis, La. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|TTRR
|102
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC