Report: Baton Rouge man's bombs designed to injure or kill, ATF Agent says
A man who had several homemade bombs confiscated from his Baton Rouge trailer will remain in jail after a judge's ruling on Wednesday. Two out of the five bombs made by 24-year-old Jordan Sergent were designed to injure or kill, testified an ATF agent on Wednesday, according to a report from WBRZ .
