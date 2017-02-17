Report: Baton Rouge contractor accused of defrauding flood victims now wanted by 3 other agencies
Matthew Morris, the Complete Construction Contractors owner who allegedly defrauded more than a dozen Ascension Parish flood victims, is now wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies -- Baton Rouge police, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Walker police, according to WBRZ . Residential contractor fraud and theft of assets of an aged person are the charges on which those three agencies seek Morris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Hispanic tax filers
|Sat
|Why
|1
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Feb 17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 13
|TTRR
|102
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC