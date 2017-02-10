Renters continue to struggle finding affordable rental units in Baton Rouge area after flood
From left, Madison Carpenter, 9, Chassidy Carpenter, 13, join their mother, Rebekah Chase, dog Cash, stepfather Eric Chase, and sister Randee Chase, 3, and dog Zeus, standing, in their mobile home, Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Koa Kampground in Denham Springs, La. Eric Chase shares his flood experience as he sits outside the mobile home he shares with his wife and three children, as well as two dogs including Cash, pictured, Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Koa Kampground in Denham Springs, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 5
|memphisbelle1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC