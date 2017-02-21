Racist Black History Month essay shocks school: 'All stories in ...
A Catholic high school in Louisiana has apologized "to anyone who was offended" after a racist essay about Black History Month went viral. WBRZ reported that St. Michael the Archangel in Baton Rouge explained in a letter to parents that an essay making the rounds on the internet was "contrary to the teachings of the church."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Hispanic tax filers
|Tue
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mon
|blue devil
|15
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mon
|blue devil
|34
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mon
|dieselgypsy
|108
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Feb 17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC