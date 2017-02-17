Prosecutor seeks to use 'other crimes' evidence at Baton Rouge man's murder, kidnapping trial

Advocate staff photo by APRIL BUFFINGTON -- Baton Rouge Police Officers Zac Woodring, left, and Bryan Ballard, right, escort Curtis King from Louisiana State Police compund on Wednesday, May 6. Advocate staff photo by APRIL BUFFINGTON -- Baton Rouge Police Officers Zac Woodring, left, and Bryan Ballard, right, escort Curtis King from Louisiana State Police compund on Wednesday, May 6. When Curtis King goes on trial in the 2015 killing of a Baton Rouge woman and abduction of her then-2-year-old daughter, prosecutors want to introduce evidence that the Baton Rouge man also faces charges in the 2013 death of his 6-month-old son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.