Pot left on stove sparks fire that heavily damages Bard Street home Sunday
A pot left on a stove caused sparked a fire that heavily damaged a home Sunday at 11592 Bard Ave., said Baton Rouge Fire Department Mark Miles. Firefighters were called to the scene at 9:33 p.m. to find smoke coming from the house, Miles said in a news release.
