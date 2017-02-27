Postcards from the edge of Baton Rouge history
Trent James holds a circa-1940s pack of souvenir postcards of Baton Rouge-area attractions next to a computer monitor image of a 'Greetings from Baton Rouge, Louisiana' postcard. Now the Baton Rouge City Court, this postcard shows what was the East Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse, an impressive building now mostly hidden by massive live oaks along St. Louis Street and Louisiana Avenue.
