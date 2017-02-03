Port Allen annexation efforts have parish leaders concerned about possible fiscal impact
The city's annexation effort is causing heartburn for West Baton Rouge Parish leaders who fear it could spark a trend and lead to lost revenue for parish government. The concerns are expected to spur future talks between parish and city leaders on population growth projections and possible additional annexation pushes by Addis and Brusly in the south end of the parish.
Read more at The Advocate.
