Police: Surveillance video leads to arrest for murder outside bar on N. Foster

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the head and wounding another outside a Baton Rouge bar. According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Kendrick Griffin has been charged for the fatal shooting that happened on December 29, 2016 outside the Duck Off Bar located on N. Foster Dr. The report states that Griffin got in a fight with Tharius Cutno, 32, of Darrow and a second 31-year-old victim inside the bar.

