Police: Man in New Roads, playing with gun, accidentally shoots friend in neck
A young man has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital after his friend accidentally shot him once in the neck Tuesday, said New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald. McDonald said the man's condition after the 7 p.m. shooting was still unclear, but multiple witnesses all said it was accidental.
