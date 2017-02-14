Plans underway for second Baton Rouge location of Rock N Roll Sushi
Baton Rouge's first Rock N Roll Sushi location is still about a month away from opening, but officials with the Alabama-based chain already have applied for a building permit for a second local restaurant. The permit is for a nearly 1,500-square-foot space at 3627 Perkins Road.
