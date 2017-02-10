Photos: 'I Heart My Zoo Day' at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

On Saturday, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo hosted its "I Heart My Zoo Day," billed as a "Valentine's extravaganza" that included Safari Amphitheater programs featuring interesting "birds and bees" facts about some of the animals, a chance for kids to color a Valentine for their favorite person or animal. Valentine's Day-themed enrichment treats for a number of animals on exhibit were accompanied by chats to the public, from the animals' keepers.

