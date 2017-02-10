Photos: 'I Heart My Zoo Day' at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo
On Saturday, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo hosted its "I Heart My Zoo Day," billed as a "Valentine's extravaganza" that included Safari Amphitheater programs featuring interesting "birds and bees" facts about some of the animals, a chance for kids to color a Valentine for their favorite person or animal. Valentine's Day-themed enrichment treats for a number of animals on exhibit were accompanied by chats to the public, from the animals' keepers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Fri
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Fri
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 5
|memphisbelle1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC