Owner of pricey sports car confronts valet accused of taking downtown BR joyride
A Baton Rouge hotel valet driver is accused of taking a guest's expensive sports car on a downtown joyride, according to a report by WBRZ-TV . The owner of the Mclaren MP4-12C is seen on video confronting the man, identified as 22-year-old Kenneth Smith, who was arrested on counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 26
|Redeemed
|3
|Kip Holden appointed to Trump administration job
|Feb 26
|Smokie
|1
|New mayors request
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|Pussylicker1
|25
|Hispanic tax filers
|Feb 21
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|12
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC