Owner of pricey sports car confronts valet accused of taking downtown BR joyride

A Baton Rouge hotel valet driver is accused of taking a guest's expensive sports car on a downtown joyride, according to a report by WBRZ-TV . The owner of the Mclaren MP4-12C is seen on video confronting the man, identified as 22-year-old Kenneth Smith, who was arrested on counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm, the report said.

