Our Views: Watch out for 'easy soluti...

Our Views: Watch out for 'easy solutions' when it comes to fixing...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

One of Louisiana's long-standing, or fast-crumbling, problems is the condition of roads and bridges and other infrastructure. We applaud the administration of Gov. John Bel Edwards in his efforts to find different ways to finance the projects that are desperately needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Dan 20,813
New mayors request Mon Wondering 1
Bob Henderson Feb 5 memphisbelle1 2
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Feb 2 Redeemed 42
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Feb 1 SBN watcher 101
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Christopher K 4
Need some restaurant suggestions Jan 30 Jeremy 3
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,645,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC