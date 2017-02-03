One dead, eight injured in multi-car crash near Baton Rouge
A three vehicle crash on LA-37 near Baton Rouge resulted in the death of one person and eight others being injured. According to State Police, on Feb. 4 shortly before 11 p.m., Troopers began investigating the crash on LA-37 north of Central Thruway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Bob Henderson
|18 hr
|memphisbelle1
|2
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Redeemed
|42
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 1
|SBN watcher
|101
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Christopher K
|4
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Jan 29
|Christopher K
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC