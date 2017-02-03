One dead, eight injured in multi-car ...

One dead, eight injured in multi-car crash near Baton Rouge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

A three vehicle crash on LA-37 near Baton Rouge resulted in the death of one person and eight others being injured. According to State Police, on Feb. 4 shortly before 11 p.m., Troopers began investigating the crash on LA-37 north of Central Thruway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr TAAM 20,811
Bob Henderson 18 hr memphisbelle1 2
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Feb 2 Redeemed 42
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Feb 1 SBN watcher 101
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Christopher K 4
Need some restaurant suggestions Jan 30 Jeremy 3
News after a transgender woman (Sep '15) Jan 29 Christopher K 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC