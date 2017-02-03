Number of law officers retiring and r...

Number of law officers retiring and resigning in Baton Rouge inches up in recent years

Growing numbers of police officers and sheriff's deputies in Baton Rouge have been voluntarily leaving the force in recent years, departures that some in law enforcement worry may be linked to growing scrutiny of policing nationwide and others chalk up to improved - and less dangerous - job opportunities in the private sector. The number of resignations at BRPD in 2016 totaled three times the officers who left in 2012, with 32 resignations last year from the more than 600-officer force.

