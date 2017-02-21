Not 'a scare tactic': State transportation woes may worsen with loss of federal dollars

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson discusses the governor's task force recommendations to boost state aid for roads and bridges by $700 million per year Monday Feb. 20, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Without a major injection of state money, Louisiana could see its first loss of federal dollars for roads and bridges, according to Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development.

