Need weekend plans? Five things to do...

Need weekend plans? Five things to do in Baton Rouge Feb. 3-5

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

If you're looking for something to do this weekend in Baton Rouge, we've got you covered! View the photos below for some ideas. Friday night is Pecha Kucha night in Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Telisha 20,805
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) 14 hr Redeemed 42
Bob Henderson Wed SBN watcher 1
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Wed SBN watcher 101
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Christopher K 4
Need some restaurant suggestions Jan 30 Jeremy 3
News after a transgender woman (Sep '15) Jan 29 Christopher K 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,074 • Total comments across all topics: 278,505,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC