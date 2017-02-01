Need weekend plans? Five things to do in Baton Rouge Feb. 3-5
If you're looking for something to do this weekend in Baton Rouge, we've got you covered! View the photos below for some ideas. Friday night is Pecha Kucha night in Baton Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|14 hr
|Redeemed
|42
|Bob Henderson
|Wed
|SBN watcher
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Wed
|SBN watcher
|101
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Christopher K
|4
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|3
|after a transgender woman (Sep '15)
|Jan 29
|Christopher K
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC