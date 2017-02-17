Nationally recognized expert to lead Baton Rouge forum on children's crisis, trauma
The flooding, demonstrations and police shootings of 2016 could be causing distress in youngsters who live in the Baton Rouge area. Traumatic events can often lead to other problems that more closely affect children, such as tension at home or a disruption in their education because of flooded schools, said Dr. David Schonfeld, an expert on childhood trauma.
