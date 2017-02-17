Mystic Krewe of Mutts highlights how Baton Rouge area perservered after 'ruff' summer

Lily Hensley and Barbie march in the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's 2017 Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade on Sunday in downtown Baton Rouge. Barbara and Tommy Talley smile with their two dogs and three children, Addison, Elliot and Finnley, after the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's 2017 Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade on Sunday in downtown Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.