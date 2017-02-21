Move over Hidden Valley: Baton Rouge'...

Move over Hidden Valley: Baton Rouge's Hanley's salad dressings headed to Wal-Mart

2017-02-21

Hanley's is shipping its first 1,000 cases of salad dressing later this week to Wal-Mart stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. The local maker of all-natural dressings inked a deal last year with the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant, and will begin supplying Wal-Mart stores with four of its five dressings: Sensation, Strawberry, Avocado and Creole Ranch.

