Move over Hidden Valley: Baton Rouge's Hanley's salad dressings headed to Wal-Mart
Hanley's is shipping its first 1,000 cases of salad dressing later this week to Wal-Mart stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. The local maker of all-natural dressings inked a deal last year with the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant, and will begin supplying Wal-Mart stores with four of its five dressings: Sensation, Strawberry, Avocado and Creole Ranch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|Hispanic tax filers
|10 hr
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Mon
|blue devil
|15
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Mon
|blue devil
|34
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Mon
|dieselgypsy
|108
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Feb 17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC