Mid City Merchants' seventh annual Mid City Art Thaw set for Feb. 16

There will be art, music and food when Mid City Merchants hosts its seventh annual Mid City Art Thaw on Thursday, Feb. 16. The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., is a mini art hop where participating businesses will showcase local artists, unveil new merchandise and offer menu specials. Some will have musical entertainment.

