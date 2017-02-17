Mesoscale analysis: Tornado swarm in New Orleans area
The Storm Prediction Center's 12Z outlook last Tuesday morning was not unlike a handful we've seen this year -- a "slight" risk over a wide area. Severe thunderstorms were expected, but New Orleans was barely within the Slight Risk area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Louise
|20,839
|Hispanic tax filers
|15 hr
|Why
|1
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Fri
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 13
|TTRR
|102
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC