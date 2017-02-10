Marvin Broome makes history as Baton Rouge's 'first gentleman'
Marvin Broome, left, holds the Bible as wife Sharon Weston Broome is sworn into office in January as mayor of Baton Rouge and president of East Baton Rouge Parish. New East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and husband Marvin Broome, the city-parish's first first gentleman.
