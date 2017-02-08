Mandeville man arrested in December armed robbery, shooting
A Mandeville man was arrested in a December armed robbery and attempted murder, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department report. Kristopher Wild, 19, 660 Beau Chene, Mandeville, was booked into Parish Prison on principal to first-degree murder and principal to armed robbery.
