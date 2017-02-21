Man wanted after allegedly firing sho...

Man wanted after allegedly firing shot at victim over security deposit dispute arrested

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A man who was wanted for allegedly firing at a vehicle as the driver was headed away from him was arrested Tuesday, February 21. Authorities say Kofi Lewis, 36, was arrested by the Louisiana State Police Apprehension Task Force after receiving information from a Crime Stoppers tip. He was arrested in the 3400 block of Alliquippa St. in Baton Rouge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr mexico 20,851
Hispanic tax filers 14 hr Why 3
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mon blue devil 15
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mon blue devil 34
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mon dieselgypsy 108
Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS Feb 17 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 10 Jeremy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC