Man wanted after allegedly firing shot at victim over security deposit dispute arrested

A man who was wanted for allegedly firing at a vehicle as the driver was headed away from him was arrested Tuesday, February 21. Authorities say Kofi Lewis, 36, was arrested by the Louisiana State Police Apprehension Task Force after receiving information from a Crime Stoppers tip. He was arrested in the 3400 block of Alliquippa St. in Baton Rouge.

