Man arrested after allegedly shooting...

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at another man over car repairs

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Authorities have in custody a man who they say opened fire on another man at an intersection over an alleged money dispute. In the early morning hours of December 2, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting damage of property complaint, when they were informed by two male victims that Taurean Whitfield, 24, of Zachary, allegedly opened fire on them at an intersection on Florida Blvd. and Airline Hwy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Angel Gabriel 20,808
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Feb 2 Redeemed 42
Bob Henderson Feb 1 SBN watcher 1
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Feb 1 SBN watcher 101
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Christopher K 4
Need some restaurant suggestions Jan 30 Jeremy 3
News after a transgender woman (Sep '15) Jan 29 Christopher K 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,561,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC