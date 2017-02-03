Man arrested after allegedly shooting at another man over car repairs
Authorities have in custody a man who they say opened fire on another man at an intersection over an alleged money dispute. In the early morning hours of December 2, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting damage of property complaint, when they were informed by two male victims that Taurean Whitfield, 24, of Zachary, allegedly opened fire on them at an intersection on Florida Blvd. and Airline Hwy.
