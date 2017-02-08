LSVI hosts annual braille challenge in Baton Rouge
It's not like a typical typewriter, but on Wednesday, the state's best visually impaired braille typists came to Baton Rouge and competed in the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired's annual braille challenge. The typewriters create the raised lettering we see in braille, and some of these typists are blazingly fast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|55 min
|Air Report Removed
|20,816
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|15 hr
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 5
|memphisbelle1
|2
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Redeemed
|42
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 1
|SBN watcher
|101
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Christopher K
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC