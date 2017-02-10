Lower membership due to flood doesn't dampen Baton Rouge's first Mardi Gras ball

Mardi Gras season kicked off in Baton Rouge on Saturday, with the Krewe of Orion drawing one of the largest crowds in 19 year for its masquerade ball-despite a downturn in membership stemming from the August flood. Krewe of Orion Captain Darren Coates has been involved with the parade for 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.