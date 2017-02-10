Lower membership due to flood doesn't dampen Baton Rouge's first Mardi Gras ball
Mardi Gras season kicked off in Baton Rouge on Saturday, with the Krewe of Orion drawing one of the largest crowds in 19 year for its masquerade ball-despite a downturn in membership stemming from the August flood. Krewe of Orion Captain Darren Coates has been involved with the parade for 20 years.
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
|New mayors request
|Feb 6
|Wondering
|1
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 5
|memphisbelle1
|2
