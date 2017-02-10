Lower membership due to flood doesn't...

Lower membership due to flood doesn't dampen Baton Rouge's first Mardi Gras ball

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Mardi Gras season kicked off in Baton Rouge on Saturday, with the Krewe of Orion drawing one of the largest crowds in 19 year for its masquerade ball-despite a downturn in membership stemming from the August flood. Krewe of Orion Captain Darren Coates has been involved with the parade for 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 10 Jeremy 2
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Feb 10 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS! Feb 9 Jeremy 1
News 75 Zachary High students are now published authors Feb 8 T Williams 2
New mayors request Feb 6 Wondering 1
Bob Henderson Feb 5 memphisbelle1 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,125 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC