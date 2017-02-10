Louisiana Spotlight: Why Bobby Jindal's name will likely come up again and again in special session

Though Bobby Jindal is long gone from the halls of the Louisiana Capitol, the Republican ex-governor's name almost certainly will be invoked time and again during Gov. John Bel Edwards' deficit-closing special session that opens Monday. Edwards, a Democrat, and many officials in both parties blame Jindal's financial mismanagement for creating troubles so deep that the current governor and lawmakers are still digging out from them more than a year after Jindal's exit from Louisiana politics.

