'LaPolitics': New post raises Baton Rouge coroner's political profile; Kennedy meets Gorsuch

Dr. Beau Clark, the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner, has been installed as the new president of the Louisiana State Medical Society-a move that will at the very least bump up his profile inside the Capitol. Two years ago a group of influential donors attempted to convince Clark to run for mayor in Baton Rouge.

