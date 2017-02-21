Lanny Keller: Bringing the Washington...

Lanny Keller: Bringing the Washington swamp to Baton Rouge

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Division of Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne listens as questions are addressed to Gov. John Bel Edwards, during the Givernor's appearance before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget before his plan was presented to address the $304 million budget deficit for the current year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the State Capitol. Division of Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne listens as questions are addressed to Gov. John Bel Edwards, during the Givernor's appearance before the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget before his plan was presented to address the $304 million budget deficit for the current year, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at the State Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr mexico 20,851
Hispanic tax filers 19 hr Why 3
black livers matter (Jul '16) Mon blue devil 15
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Mon blue devil 34
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Mon dieselgypsy 108
Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS Feb 17 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Feb 10 Jeremy 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC