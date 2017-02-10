Krewe of Orion prepares for 2017 debut

Krewe of Orion prepares for 2017 debut

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE The Krewe of Orion is set to kick off carnival season Saturday night at 6:30 pm. The all-male organization has 18 floats loaded and ready to make the journey from St. Gabriel to downtown Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Gwyen 20,821
My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP! Fri Jeremy 2
Sorry I have not been posting Lately!! Fri Sarah 2nd Grade 3
Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS! Feb 9 Jeremy 1
News 75 Zachary High students are now published authors Feb 8 T Williams 2
New mayors request Feb 6 Wondering 1
Bob Henderson Feb 5 memphisbelle1 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,893 • Total comments across all topics: 278,775,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC