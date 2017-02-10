Krewe of Orion prepares for 2017 debut
BATON ROUGE The Krewe of Orion is set to kick off carnival season Saturday night at 6:30 pm. The all-male organization has 18 floats loaded and ready to make the journey from St. Gabriel to downtown Baton Rouge Saturday morning.
