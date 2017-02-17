Krewe of Mutts parade honors flood victims' best friends
"Gilley," a three-year-old Great Dane takes in the annual Krewe of Mutts parade in 2016. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS - "Cozette," wears a kinky paws costume while waiting on stage for the winners announcement of best costume during the 2016 Krewe of Mutts parade in Baton Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|15 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 13
|TTRR
|102
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
|75 Zachary High students are now published authors
|Feb 8
|T Williams
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC