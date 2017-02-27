Injured EBR deputy Nick Tullier remembers shooting, feels like he's getting better, family says
Danielle Alyse McNicoll, Nick Tullier's fiance, poses with Nick in Baton Rouge before he left for Houston for rehabilitation. Deputy Nick Tullier remembers being shot by a gunman on July 17 in Baton Rouge, and he's angry but not sad or depressed about the tragic event that changed his life, his father, James, said in a Sunday Facebook post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
