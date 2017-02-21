House hard-liners embrace compromise

As Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, center, watches, Mark Antoon with the House Fiscal Division, right, answers a question from Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, left, during legislative debate on the House floor concerning HB8 which addresses the state budget deficit Friday Feb. 17, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. "You know you're in a good place where nobody's totally happy, but everybody's reasonably satisfied," Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.