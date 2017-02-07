Homes and property destroyed, but few injured, as powerful storms rip through Baton Rouge area
Unexpectedly strong strands of damaging storms powered through the Baton Rouge area late Tuesday morning, with destructive winds and tornadoes ripping apart some homes, as well as downing power lines and huge trees. However, nobody died, even as houses where people sought refuge were torn apart.
