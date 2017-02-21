Here's how BREC is choosing which rec...

Here's how BREC is choosing which recreation centers to renovate first after floods

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Aerial of severe flooding off Plank Road near Baker as vehicles kick up wake on Dyer Road in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday August 14, 2016. Nine of the Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks Commission's recreation centers are still closed after devastating and historic August floods brought water gushing into them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07) Wed Pussylicker1 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
Hispanic tax filers Feb 21 Why 3
black livers matter (Jul '16) Feb 20 blue devil 12
Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13) Feb 20 blue devil 34
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Feb 20 dieselgypsy 108
Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS Feb 17 Sarah 2nd Grade 1
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC