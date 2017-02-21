Here's how BREC is choosing which recreation centers to renovate first after floods
Aerial of severe flooding off Plank Road near Baker as vehicles kick up wake on Dyer Road in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday August 14, 2016. Nine of the Baton Rouge Recreation and Parks Commission's recreation centers are still closed after devastating and historic August floods brought water gushing into them.
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oriental Health Spa (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Pussylicker1
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Hispanic tax filers
|Feb 21
|Why
|3
|black livers matter (Jul '16)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|12
|Tea Party -Abolish Social Security (Nov '13)
|Feb 20
|blue devil
|34
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 20
|dieselgypsy
|108
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Feb 17
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
