Gov. John Bel Edwards seeks President Donald Trump's help in securing $2B more in federal flood aid
Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, and FEMA Regional Administrator Tony Robinson talk while arriving with other officials to take a tour of flood damage Thursday, August 25, 2016, in and near Youngsville, La. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards wants President Donald Trump's help in getting another $2 billion in federal aid for the state's recovery from last year's historic floods and loosening restrictions that limit how the money can be used.
