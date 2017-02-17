Gov. John Bel Edwards on transportation woes: My support 'unyielding;' 'we want to be bold'
Standing room in the back for a full room as Gov. John Bel Edwards discusses transportation needs/solutions during a meeting of American Council of Engineering Companies and others in Baton Rouge, La., Friday Feb. 17, 2017. Gov. John Bel Edwards discusses transportation needs/solutions during a meeting of American Council of Engineering Companies and others in Baton Rouge, La., Friday Feb. 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Hispanic tax filers
|8 hr
|Why
|1
|Great IDEA if we ALL DO THIS
|Fri
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 13
|TTRR
|102
|My Daddy Says N(EYE)GGERS F...... Everthing UP!
|Feb 10
|Jeremy
|2
|Sorry I have not been posting Lately!!
|Feb 10
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|Hello any LOCAL N(EYE)GGERS!
|Feb 9
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC