Goodwood Plantation's charms, history outlined at meeting of Baton Rouge history buffs
A majestic Baton Rouge plantation home's transformation over the past 150 years and its place as the heart of the city's Goodwood Place neighborhood was the topic of a local historian's talk to a group of history buffs on Saturday. John Sykes, director of BREC's Magnolia Mound Plantation, highlighted the Goodwood Plantation home's significance at the Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society's monthly meeting at Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library.
