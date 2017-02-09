Former head of Baton Rouge police union placed on leave after alleged ...
A Baton Rouge police sergeant who previously served as president of the department's union has been placed on paid leave as internal affairs investigators look into a stalking complaint in Livingston Parish on Monday. Sgt. Chris Stewart, who stepped down as president of the Baton Rouge Union of Police over the summer, was the subject of a complaint filed with Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies just before 11 p.m. on Monday, said Lori Steele, spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
