Former head of Baton Rouge police union placed on leave after alleged ...

A Baton Rouge police sergeant who previously served as president of the department's union has been placed on paid leave as internal affairs investigators look into a stalking complaint in Livingston Parish on Monday. Sgt. Chris Stewart, who stepped down as president of the Baton Rouge Union of Police over the summer, was the subject of a complaint filed with Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies just before 11 p.m. on Monday, said Lori Steele, spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

