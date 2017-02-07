Flood debris collection extended to August in EBR; some abandoned buildings to be demolished
Flood-damage debris, torn out of houses on Beldart Court in the Woodland Ridge neighborhood near Episcopal School, seen Dec. 30, 2016, over four months after the August floods. Flood-damage debris, torn out of houses on Beldart Court in the Woodland Ridge neighborhood near Episcopal School, seen Dec. 30, 2016, over four months after the August floods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Baton Rouge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|New mayors request
|Mon
|Wondering
|1
|Bob Henderson
|Feb 5
|memphisbelle1
|2
|preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Redeemed
|42
|Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12)
|Feb 1
|SBN watcher
|101
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Christopher K
|4
|Need some restaurant suggestions
|Jan 30
|Jeremy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baton Rouge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC