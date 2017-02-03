Fires destroy two trailers Sunday morning in East Baton Rouge, one a FEMA trailer

A family is once again displaced after their FEMA trailer was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning, where they had been living since the August flood damaged their home, according to the Central Fire Department. All residents evacuated the trailer in the 10500 block of Tallowwood Avenue after smoke alarms went off around 1 a.m. Sunday, said Derek Glover, spokesman for the Central Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.