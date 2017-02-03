Firefighters battle fire at Baton Rouge recycle center on River Road late Friday
Update 10:45 p.m.: A large debris fire has broken out at Halo Debris Recovery on River Road and the owner of the business suspects arson is the cause of the blaze. St. George Assistant Fire Chief David Armanini said fire crews have flooded that huge pile of wood and debris with water and they have called in a bulldozer to spread the pile to make it easier to extinguish.
