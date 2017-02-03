Firefighters battle fire at Baton Rou...

Firefighters battle fire at Baton Rouge recycle center on River Road late Friday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Update 10:45 p.m.: A large debris fire has broken out at Halo Debris Recovery on River Road and the owner of the business suspects arson is the cause of the blaze. St. George Assistant Fire Chief David Armanini said fire crews have flooded that huge pile of wood and debris with water and they have called in a bulldozer to spread the pile to make it easier to extinguish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baton Rouge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Game on 20,807
preacher donnie swaggart (Apr '14) Thu Redeemed 42
Bob Henderson Wed SBN watcher 1
Gabriel swaggert (Sep '12) Wed SBN watcher 101
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Christopher K 4
Need some restaurant suggestions Jan 30 Jeremy 3
News after a transgender woman (Sep '15) Jan 29 Christopher K 2
See all Baton Rouge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baton Rouge Forum Now

Baton Rouge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baton Rouge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Baton Rouge, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,812 • Total comments across all topics: 278,550,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC