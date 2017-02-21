Edwards' budget would leave TOPS short, trim most agencies

Rep. Charles "Bubba" Chaney studies Gov. John Bel Edwards' budget proposal for next year, in a meeting of the Legislature's joint budget committee, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Rep. Charles "Bubba" Chaney studies Gov. John Bel Edwards' budget proposal for next year, in a meeting of the Legislature's joint budget committee, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.